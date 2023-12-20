Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 19

A kingpin of international drug syndicate, Akshay Chhabra, whose network was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with the seizure over 20 kg of heroin, two contraband processing labs in Ludhiana, is again in the news for the wrong reasons. As many as 18 drug peddlers, including Afghan nationals, were held last year.

Now, Chhabra has been booked by the STF for running a drug racket from the Ludhiana Central Jail and the police have seized a cellphone which was being used by him to contact his clients.

On December 7, the Special Task Force (STF) nabbed Harmandeep Singh, alias Deep, with 4.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 22.5 crore and Rs 1.40 lakh drug money.

During his interrogation, Harmandeep disclosed the names of jailed smugglers Amandeep Jethi and Jaspal Singh, alias Goldy, and confessed that duo was running a drug racket from the jail.

STF Inspector Harbans Singh said Goldy had also been arrested by the NCB along with Chhabra in 2022. To verify the role of Chhabra, the STF brought Jethi and Goldy on production warrant from the Ludhiana jail. The duo confessed that Chhabra was the kingpin of the drug module being run from the jail.

During questioning, Chhabra confessed to operate the drug module from the jail with the help of Goldy and Jethi.

STF Inspector Harbans said they had seized three cellphones, one each from Chhabra, Jethi and Goldy.

“Jethi had bought the mobile phone for Rs 50K and Goldy for Rs 30K from some inmates inside the jail and payment was done via Paytm app. Chhabra was using phones of his associates to interact with his clients,” said the STF Inspector.

Snehdeep Sharma, AIG, STF, Ludhiana Range, said, “Chhabra turns out to be the kingpin of this drug racket being run from the Ludhiana Central Jail. Even Jethi’s wife Tanuja was also nabbed with 700 gram heroin earlier. We have some vital leads about the other persons involved in this network.”

