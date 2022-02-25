Drugs case: Bikram Singh Majithia questioned on links with high-profile smugglers

Chandigarh, February 24
The questioning of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia at the trial court in Mohali on Thursday centred around his alleged links with several high-profile peddlers.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by AIG Balraj had earlier questioned Majithia . The SIT members told the court that Majithia was evasive in his replies. The SIT sought his remand, but the court gave them one hour to question Majithia in the court room only.
The SIT members asked Majithia whether he had provided support and funds to drugs smugglers.
It was alleged that Majithia had association with dismissed and convicted cop Jagdish Bhola, besides Bittu Aulakh, Parminder Singh Pindi and Satpreet Singh alias Satta among others.
Majithia’s replies to the queries could not be ascertained. —
