 Drugs problem: Punjab governor directs chief secretary to set up village defence committees in all districts : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Drugs problem: Punjab governor directs chief secretary to set up village defence committees in all districts

Drugs problem: Punjab governor directs chief secretary to set up village defence committees in all districts

Also claimed he was not asked about the two-day assembly session being called by the AAP government on October 20-21

Drugs problem: Punjab governor directs chief secretary to set up village defence committees in all districts

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit accompanied by state DGP Gaurav Yadav addressing mediapersons in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar



Chandigarh, October 12

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday asked the chief secretary to set up defence committees in each village to curb narcotics smuggling and asserted that ground reports suggest the state's drugs problem has worsened.

The governor also raised the issue of illegal sand mining in Punjab.

Purohit told reporters in Amritsar during a visit to the border districts that the problems of drugs and illegal mining should be wiped out from the state.

He also slammed Pakistan for allegedly trying to push narcotics into Indian territory while lauding central and state agencies for improved coordination in dealing with the issue.

Drones from Pakistan are being shot down and efforts are underway to check the drugs menace, he said.

"But the question is that the kind of efforts are being made along the border here but when reports come from fields from which I feel that it (drug peddling/supply) is not stopping, rather it has increased," he said.

"I have asked the chief secretary to set up village-level defence committees, which are currently operational in six border districts, in the remaining 17 districts," said Purohit.

Each village should have a defence committee, he asserted.

Purohit further said the village-level defence committees should also be roped in to check illegal sand mining.

The governor also claimed that he was not asked about the two-day assembly session being called by the AAP government on October 20-21.

Responding to questions on whether he will oppose the session, Purohit said, "Wait." Officials argued that the October 20-21 session will be an extension of the fourth session -- the budget session in March -- and there is no need to take an approval of the governor to call a sitting.

Purohit, when asked about the transfer of the Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police, said he is keeping tabs on the developments and will take things to a logical end.

"I have written to the chief minister clearly saying that it was not right. If an honest officer stops anybody from doing wrong work, then he should be given free hand," he said.

However, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the state government has given free hand to the police.

The law applies equally to everyone and there is no political interference in police functioning, said Yadav.

Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a few days ago, seeking a detailed report on the Khadoor Sahib MLA's allegations against the police and the subsequent transfer of the Tarn Taran police chief following the arrest of the legislator's relative in an illegal sand mining case.

AAP's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura had accused Gurmeet Singh Chauhan -- the then Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police -- of arresting his brother-in-law in a "fake" illegal sand mining case.

Chauhan had rejected the allegations and said the action was taken on the basis of a tip-off.

The governor told the director general of police that the rule of law must prevail. He also asked Yadav to strengthen police stations and said there should be no pressure on SHOs.  

#Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

2
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

3
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

5
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

6
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

7
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Comment

The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all

9
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

10
Himachal

Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Friday

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a ‘terror attack’, but pushes for talks and two-state solution

230 Indians expected to brought back from Israel in first ch...

Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

First Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinia...

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

Canada Lower House Speaker skips P20 meeting hosted by India

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

Israel-Palestinian dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees

Hamas rejects two-state solution and is sworn to Israel’s de...

INDIA bloc writes to Facebook, Google CEOs, demands platforms’ neutrality during polls

INDIA bloc writes to Facebook, Google CEOs, demands platforms’ neutrality during polls

The letters came after the Washington Post newspaper flagged...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Chandigarh: PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Chandigarh: PGI units housing batteries raise safety concerns

PGI: Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Batla House encounter: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term

Batla House encounter: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Muslim Mahapanchayat to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on October 29

PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat High Court refuses to stay summons issued to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal in forgery case

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands