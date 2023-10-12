Drugs problem: Punjab governor directs chief secretary to set up village defence committees in all districts

Chandigarh, October 12

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday asked the chief secretary to set up defence committees in each village to curb narcotics smuggling and asserted that ground reports suggest the state's drugs problem has worsened.

The governor also raised the issue of illegal sand mining in Punjab.

Purohit told reporters in Amritsar during a visit to the border districts that the problems of drugs and illegal mining should be wiped out from the state.

He also slammed Pakistan for allegedly trying to push narcotics into Indian territory while lauding central and state agencies for improved coordination in dealing with the issue.

Drones from Pakistan are being shot down and efforts are underway to check the drugs menace, he said.

"But the question is that the kind of efforts are being made along the border here but when reports come from fields from which I feel that it (drug peddling/supply) is not stopping, rather it has increased," he said.

"I have asked the chief secretary to set up village-level defence committees, which are currently operational in six border districts, in the remaining 17 districts," said Purohit.

Each village should have a defence committee, he asserted.

Purohit further said the village-level defence committees should also be roped in to check illegal sand mining.

The governor also claimed that he was not asked about the two-day assembly session being called by the AAP government on October 20-21.

Responding to questions on whether he will oppose the session, Purohit said, "Wait." Officials argued that the October 20-21 session will be an extension of the fourth session -- the budget session in March -- and there is no need to take an approval of the governor to call a sitting.

Purohit, when asked about the transfer of the Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police, said he is keeping tabs on the developments and will take things to a logical end.

"I have written to the chief minister clearly saying that it was not right. If an honest officer stops anybody from doing wrong work, then he should be given free hand," he said.

However, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the state government has given free hand to the police.

The law applies equally to everyone and there is no political interference in police functioning, said Yadav.

Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a few days ago, seeking a detailed report on the Khadoor Sahib MLA's allegations against the police and the subsequent transfer of the Tarn Taran police chief following the arrest of the legislator's relative in an illegal sand mining case.

AAP's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura had accused Gurmeet Singh Chauhan -- the then Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police -- of arresting his brother-in-law in a "fake" illegal sand mining case.

Chauhan had rejected the allegations and said the action was taken on the basis of a tip-off.

The governor told the director general of police that the rule of law must prevail. He also asked Yadav to strengthen police stations and said there should be no pressure on SHOs.

