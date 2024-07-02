Drugs seized by BSF in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

In two incidents, the Border Security Force recovered nearly 3 kg heroin near the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector on Monday.

A BSF search team recovered a large packet weighing 2.320 kg near the garbage dump of Kalsian village. Another packet wrapped in white cloth that contained 545 gm heroin was found near Kalsian village.

#Border Security Force BSF #Tarn Taran