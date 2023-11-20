Drugs seized during search in Ropar jail

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 19

Psychotropic drugs and six mobiles were seized by the authorities during a checking of district jail here yesterday. Following this, Assistant Superintendent of Jail Jaswinder Singh has lodged a complaint with the local police against six inmates.

The accused have been identified as Sunny of Sector 56, Chandigarh, Manjinder Singh of Ropar, Karan from Tarn Taran and Manoj, Gurdeep Singh and Charandeep Singh of Mohali district.

According to the complaint, a search was conducted in the jail on November 17 during which four strips of Alprazolam tablets, 60 capsules and six mobile phones were seized from them. Besides, 13 packets of tobacco and one packet of ‘beedi’ were also recovered.

The police said that a case under Section 52A of Prisons Act has been registered against the accused.

