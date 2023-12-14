Drugs supply module busted in Faridkot jail, 14 inmates booked

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 13

The police claimed to have busted a drugs supply and smuggling module being operated from inside the Faridkot Central Jail and registered a case against 14 inmates under the NDPS Act.

The police claimed that these inmates were in constant touch with many drugs suppliers operating outside the jail. They threw these contrabands across the 30-foot boundary wall of the jail from outside. The suppliers packed drugs and mobile phones in cushioned material and threw these across the wall at pre-decided locations.

These drugs and mobile phones were sold among inmates at highly exorbitant prices and the payment for these supplies was received on various mobile phone apps, alleged the police.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Faridkot, has directed the jail authorities to produce the 14 inmates before the court on December 21. The court issued these orders after the police moved an application for issuing production warrants of these accused.

The police have named Parbat Singh alias Nishan Singh of Kussa village, Gurjinder Singh alias Gopi Lama of Javandpur, Parwinder Singh alias Kala of Khedi Jatta, Manpreet Singh alias Laata of Sherwani Kot Kalan, Harpreet Singh alias Aulakh of Kohla, all of Moga district, Jaspal Singh alias Hansa of Mudhki, Rahul alias Dana of Devidas Pura, Amritsar, Akashdeep Singh, Pardeep Singh of Mchaki Kalan, Sagar Singh of Jiwan Nagar and Sandeep Kumar of Mani Singh Wala, all of Faridkot district, and Arshdeep Singh of Fatehgarh Panjtoor, Baljit Singh alias Manna of Wada Kishanpura (Mansa) and Vikas Sherawat of Bar Malik under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and 42, 52A of the Prisons Act. All these accused are presently lodged in the jail in various criminal cases.

The Faridkot jail is infamous for the recovery of the high number of mobile phones. On an average, 250-300 mobile phones are recovered from the jail every year. In the first week of December, over 20 mobile phones had been recovered.

45% failed dope test

More than 45 per cent of the inmates lodged in the jail had tested positive for drugs in a screening drive

In all, 1,064 of the total 2,333 inmates had failed the dope test conducted by the Health Department

Of the 155 women inmates lodged in the jail, many had failed the dope test

