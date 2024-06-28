Drugs supply module busted in Faridkot jail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 27

The questioning of two suspects by the police has brought to light a drugs supply and smuggling module being operated from inside the Faridkot Central Jail. The police have arrested a warder posted in the jail here.

The police claimed that jail warder Jasvir Singh was in constant touch with many drugs suppliers operating outside and inside the jail. He was playing a significant role as a facilitator in getting the supply of the drugs and mobile phones from outside and then selling these to the inmates at exorbitant prices via his conduits in the jail.

