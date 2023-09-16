Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 15

In a case of “mistaken identity”, two police officials of Jalandhar, who had come here as part of an ongoing operation to seize drugs, were apprehended by BSF sleuths and later handed over to the police for investigations.

Search reveals contraband Tendiwala villagers informed the BSF that two cops were going to Ferozepur with narcotics hidden in the bonnet of a car

BSF officials alerted their naka party, which stopped the vehicle at Jalloke Chowk in Ferozepur district

The two officials identified themselves as Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh and Head Constable Harvinder Ram from the Goraya police station in Jalandhar

Earlier, they denied that they had any drugs. Later, during the search of their car, two packets of heroin were seized

However, the counter-intelligence (CI) wing of the police clarified that there was some confusion due to alarm raised by villagers, but the officials were actually on duty and had seized 1.710 kg heroin on the basis of the information provided by one of the smugglers.

Were honoured Four days ago The duo was part of the nine Goraya cops honoured for their work in drug haul four days ago

SSP Mukhwinder Singh said, “We were aware of the entire operation and had also informed the SSOC.”

Around 9:30 pm yesterday, some villagers belonging to Tendiwala in Ferozepur informed BSF officials that two police officials were going to Ferozepur with narcotics which was hidden in the bonnet of a car in which they were travelling.

Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh

The BSF officials alerted their naka party which stopped the car at Jalloke Chowk. When questioned, the two officials identified themselves as Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh and Head Constable Harvinder Ram from Goraya police station. The BSF officials said earlier the duo had denied that they had any drugs in their possession. Later, during the search of their car, two packets of heroin were seized which were concealed in the front portion (bonnet) of the car. The police personnel, who were also carrying .32 bore revolver and 13 rounds, were taken into custody by the BSF and brought to border outpost at Shameke.

Later, the SSP and other senior officials were informed following which Randhir Kumar, SP, Detective, along with inspector Abhinav Chauhan reached the spot.

Even the video of the incident went viral. Later, in a U-turn, the CI wing stated this morning that the officials were on duty and had seized heroin from Tendiwala village, a few metres from the border.

Head Constable Harvinder Ram

Talking to mediapersons, AIG (CI) wing Lakhbir Singh said though the two were on duty and had seized the drugs, the way it was concealed in this manner was being investigated.

Police sources said there were missing links in the sequence of events as the local police were reportedly not taken into confidence by these officials and drugs were concealed instead of carrying them as case property. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the State Special Operation Cell in Fazilka.

Jalandhar SSP Mukhwinder Singh said, “We were aware of the entire operations and had also informed the SSOC. The duo had hid the heroin so that it could not be snatched by villagers. We thank the BSF for protecting them.”

