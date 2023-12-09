DSGMC meets Meghalaya Govt over displacement of 500 families

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Led by its general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon, a Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation met the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and other officials at the Government Secretariat in Shillong on the issue of displacement of 500 Sikh families from the state.

Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar were present with other officials. Kahlon said the Meghalaya High Court had already stayed the displacement of the 500 families that have been residing in the state for more than 150 years.

Kahlon said he was hopeful of resolving the matter and the DSGMC would stand with the families until “they got justice”.

