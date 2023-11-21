DSGMC protests holding of 'party' in Kartarpur shrine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today took up the issue of sacrilege at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, in Pakistan with their High Commission here.

In a letter to Aziz Khan, Charge D’ Affairs, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka registered a strong protest against hosting a party on November 18 inside the complex of the historical Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

The DSGMC cited a video wherein alcohol and non-veg food can be seen served in the party in the gurdwara complex.

The party is stated to be organised by Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi. Around 80 persons, including Narowal Deputy Commissioner, were also present.

The DSGMC demanded that the management of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib should be handed over to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee so that sanctity of gurdwara can be maintained as per the Sikh ‘rehat maryada’.

