DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka questions SAD-Sarna alliance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

A day after the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal inducted the Sarna brothers – Paramjit Singh and Harvinder Singh – into the party, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon today questioned the move saying “an alliance between Badals and Sarnas can’t be termed as Panthic unity”.

Addressing a press conference here, Kalka said in reality the alliance was to save each other from getting exposed. They had forged this alliance as a quid pro quo for not exposing each other.

Kalka said Sarnas hadalways stood for their self-promotion and businesses and worked for creating confusion in minds of tje Sikh community. “Sarna brothers accused Badals of sacrilege for the missing 328 Guru Granth Sahib saroops and made it a major issue in the DSGMC elections,” Kalka said.

Responding to this, Harvinder Singh Sarna said: “We will respond to all such issues in the next few days.”

Kalka also asked Sukhbir Badal to clarify his stand on Sarna brothers, who had tried hard for creation of a separate gurdwara committee in Haryana and met Bhupinder Hooda, the then CM.

#DSGMC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal