DSGMC: Start Punjabi courses in Delhi University, IGNOU

New Delhi, November 5
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to start distance learning courses for Punjabi in Delhi University (DU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
In a letter to Pradhan and Vice-Chancellors of the DU and IGNOU, DSGMC minority cell chairman Jaswinder Singh Jolly said offering courses in Punjabi would be highly beneficial to both students and university.
He said Punjabi was an integral part of the cultural heritage of the Punjab region. Incorporating Punjabi courses would not only help preserve the language, but also empower students with the requisite knowledge and skills to engage with Punjabi-speaking communities and explore professional opportunities.
