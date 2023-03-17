DSP away, ex-MLA's questioning put on hold by Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 16

The Congress ex-MLA from Dhuri, Dalvir Singh Goldy, on Thursday visited the Sangrur Vigilance Bureau (VB) office after he was summoned by the Bureau. But strangely, the VB failed to question him without citing any reason.

“After receiving the letter, I came here as per the orders, but after I reached, I came to know that the DSP is not here,” said Goldy at the office.

DSP Parminder Singh could not be contacted as he did not attend his mobile phone.