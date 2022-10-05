Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 4

The Urban Estate police have registered a rape case against a DSP following a complaint against him by a 50-year old woman, who was his tenant.

According to Urban Estate SHO Amritpal Singh, an FIR under Section 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the DSP, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Sanjiv Sagar. “I was a tenant in the house owned by Sagar, where he allegedly raped me from 2007 to 2014,” she said in her complaint. “The 50-year old woman alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her,” the SHO said.

A probe in this regard was conducted by the Sangrur police and based on the report received from them, an FIR has been registered against the DSP.