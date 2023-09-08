Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, September 7
A confidential letter, written by a DSP to senior officers, has gone viral in which the officer has accused some of his colleagues, including a Station House Officer (SHO), sub-inspector and a few others, of patronising drug smugglers in a clandestine manner.
In the letter, the DSP stated that the ongoing campaign, initiated by the government against the drug abuse, was taking a hit due to certain “black sheep” within the police, adding that many officials, both currently and previously deployed in this district, have connections with drug peddlers and gangsters.
The letter further alleged that a police official had kept some officials with him, including a head constable and a member of the Punjab Home Guards, who had “links” with drug peddlers. The letter said the police had even seized drugs recently from a constable attached with a Station House Officer.
As per the letter, the Deputy Superintendent of Police alleged that whenever the police planned a raid on the suspected drug dealers, these officials alerted the traffickers due to which they either flee or hide the illicit items, leaving no evidence behind.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Hillori stated that he had received the letter, adding that an investigation was being conducted to probe the allegations and the intent behind writing such letter and strict action would be taken against the guilty.
