DSP found dead near canal in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh, who was posted with the PAP Training Centre in Jalandhar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Basti Bawa Khel canal here this morning.

Was seen in video that went viral DSP Dalbir Singh was recently in news for an incident that had occurred on December 16. A video capturing him brandishing a gun and firing into the air during a scuffle with residents at Basti Ibrahim Khan village had gone viral

His body was found by passers-by, who, after seeing his ID card (which was found near the body), informed the police about the incident.

Dalbir was recently in news for an incident that had occurred on December 16. A video capturing him brandishing a gun and firing into the air during a scuffle with residents at Basti Ibrahim Khan village had gone viral.

This had led to his arrest by the Jalandhar (rural) police but a subsequent compromise between the involved parties facilitated his release. This incident, now looming in the background, also adds a complex layer to the ongoing investigation.

Two empty shells were recovered at the crime scene by the police. Reports indicated that the DSP had sustained a fatal head injury from a bullet. However, police officials did not confirm the details. The collected evidence, including the shells, has been sent to a forensic team for investigation.

It was learnt that DSP Dalbir had left his house with three acquaintances, only to be left near the bus stand late at night. From that point onward, his whereabouts became a mystery until his body was found in the morning.

The police were scanning CCTV footage near the bus stand and along the Kapurthala road.

DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk said preliminary investigation was indicated that the DSP had been murdered. However, no definite statement can be made until conclusive evidence was found, he added.