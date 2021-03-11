DSP (Prison) Sangrur alleges harassment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

On a complaint filed by DSP (Prison) Amar Singh of the Sangrur police allegedly harassment his family, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla has decided to hear the case in person with the DGP and DGP (Prisons) on May 23 in New Delhi. It has directed the Punjab Police to file a status report before the date of hearing.

In his complaint to Sampla, the DSP (Prison) said: “I belong to the SC category. While I was on duty, DIG Surinder Singh Saini and ADGP PK Sinha lodged two false FIRs against me and pressed several charges to stop my promotion. I had also taken up the matter before the commission (Chandigarh office), which had directed the Director Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, to investigate the matter and submit the report. However, no action has been taken against the two so far.”

“In the meantime, the Sangrur police are regularly raiding my residence and also harassing and threatening my family members. On May 5, an SHO raided my house without the permission of the magistrate concerned and misbehaved with my wife and brother. The police threatened to falsely implicate them by pressing false cases. They also snatched three mobile phones from my family members,” claimed DSP Amar Singh.

The NCSC told the police the matter was under consideration by the commission and status quo be maintained till then. It warned the Punjab Police against harassing the petitioner as well as his family members, failing which necessary action would be taken. The NCSC also asked both officials to bring the action-taken report.

