DSP to probe Jalalabad AAP MLA’s plaint

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 30

Jalalabad DSP Achhru Ram Sharma has been told to probe into the allegations levelled in the FIR that was registered at City police station, Jalalabad, on Friday evening on the statement of local MLA Jagdeep Kamboj (Goldy) in connection with a phone call reportedly received by him on March 26 from a foreign number.

The FIR was registered under Sections 506 and 120-B of the IPC and 7, 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Amended Act 2018.

The MLA said in the complaint that a caller, identifying himself as Sevak Singh, at 12.52 pm on March 26 called him up at his Dashmesh Nagar residence in Jalalabad. The caller claimed he was a representative of the Bhartiya Janata Party and offered a bribe of Rs 20-25 crore to join the BJP. “I told Sevak that I will not support the BJP. Then, he threatened me with consequences,” Goldy said in the statement.

“I fear that I can now be implicated in a false case. So action should be taken against the caller and others found involved in the episode,” Goldy demanded.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #BJP