DSR kicks off, AAP MLAs lend hand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Taking forward the government push towards direct seeding of rice (DSR), many MLAs of the ruling AAP took to the fields, helping farmers with the water-saving technique for paddy cultivation. A large number of farmers across the state began sowing paddy directly from today.

The move will save about seven billion cubic metres of water and 20,000 MW of electricity in the state. In addition, the use of pesticides and fertilisers on crops will be reduced, which will improve the fertility of land and environmental conditions, said party chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang here today.

Kang said the government was taking steps for the growth of agriculture. The increased area under moong and more farmers supporting DSR substantiated their co-operation with the government to save groundwater.