DSR portal launched to facilitate Punjab farmers

Chandigarh, May 25
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the direct seeding of rice (DSR) portal to facilitate farmers.
Mann said the portal would be instrumental in compiling data about each and every farmer who had opted for the DSR technique, besides ensuring a payment of Rs 1,500 per acre to beneficiaries after proper verification.
The Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, said Rs 1,500 per acre would be directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries after verification.
Notably, the portal has been developed by the Mandi Board and the Agricuture Department. With the adoption of the DSR technology, 15-20 per cent of water would be saved.
This cost-effective technique would also cut down the labour cost by around Rs 4,000 per acre.
