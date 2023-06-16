 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket' : The Tribune India

Trafficking Trail

'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

He blackmailed us, kept our passports: Victim

'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 15

“Travel agent Shatar, a Keralite based in Dubai, is the key operator in the human trafficking chain. He is a blackmailer. A large number of women, mainly Punjabis, are being lured into foreign shores for menial jobs and inhuman existence,” says Suman (name changed), a Ferozepur woman, who managed to escape from confinement in Ajman a few days ago.

Her ordeal is indicative of the fate of other women, who have been similarly “duped and blackmailed” in the Gulf.

Threatened me

After my tourist visa expired, Shatar started threatening me, saying that I would be sent to jail if I did not seek money from my family. —A victim

Still stuck in Dubai owing to incomplete paperwork, Suman told The Tribune, “I was picked up from the airport in a car by Shatar’s driver nearly a month ago. I was taken to a decent accommodation, which had five more girls.”

She said even after staying there for about 20 days, they were not provided any job. “We had been taken there on a tourist visa and were promised that we would be provided jobs. We were told that we will get a work visa after we land.”

“My tourist visa expired and Shatar started threatening me saying that I would be sent to jail if I did not seek money from my family. We were given mobiles for brief periods and during one such opportunity, I was able to connect with the Punjab Police.

Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh intervened and helped us.” “Five of us had escaped. With the intervention of the Punjab Police, we were freed by some Indian men, who kept us in a club set up by Punjabis. We even approached the local police. They assured us that they would get back our passports.”

Suman said, “For the 20 days I stayed there, we only saw Shatar and a woman who works there. He speaks Hindi as well as Arabic. I began doubting him when he kept our passports and never sent us to work despite being asked.”

SSP Mukhvinder Singh said, “The name of the Dubai agent of a girl from Kapurthala, who also escaped, is Abdullah. Tracking these men is an ordeal. We have been seeking the number or address of the agent of the Ferozepur woman too, but she says she doesn’t have it. If we get some information, we can also flag the Kerala Government.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

7
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

8
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

9
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

10
Diaspora

PM Modi to speak on diaspora's role in India's growth story at his community address in US

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a...

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery