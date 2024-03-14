Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 13

Ever since the name of former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has been doing the rounds for candidature from the Jalandhar seat, his own party leaders have started opposing the move.

Former Congress MP Shamsher Dullo levelled charges against Channi that he had not been able to protect the interests of SC students, who faced trouble due to the alleged scam in the SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

Dullo, who was in Jalandhar, said, “As many as 12 lakh Dalit students faced problems due to the alleged scam as per a CAG report placed in Parliament. There had been reports that Rs 56 crore had been siphoned off due to bogus admissions, but as CM, Channi instead gave relief to all those 70 institutes from whom recovery was to be made by passing a Cabinet decision on not registering any FIR against them”.

Dullo said as even the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to take the matter to a logical conclusion after its own finding, it is now Banga Akali MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, who recently raked up the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

Dullo is learnt to be closely associated with the Chaudhary family. “I and former MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary were classmates as law students in Panjab University”, he said. Staking claim for his family again, the ex-MP’s son Vikramjit Chaudhary too attacked Channi saying, “The ex-CM should first introspect why he lost the Chamkaur Sahib seat in 2022.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress