Duped by travel agent, 12 youths stuck in Libya

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 4

Twelve youths are trapped in Libya after a travel agent from Delhi duped them on pretext of providing jobs in Dubai.

In a tweet, the Anandpur Sahib MLA and Cabinet Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, has appealed to the Central Government to rescue them. The Ropar MLA, Dinesh Chadha, also cautioned people to be aware of fake travel agents.

The parents of the youths, who gathered at Majari village, said a travel agent from Delhi sent the victims on tourist visas valid from November to January to Dubai promising them jobs. From there, all of them were taken to Libya. The youths were told that they had to spend a few days in Libya before they were brought back to Dubai.

In a video message, the victims, who are lodged in a cement factory, said they were neither being provided proper meals nor allowed to leave premises. The management was demanding USD 3,000 for release of each of them, youths said.