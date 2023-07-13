During deluge, a funeral by roadside

Jalandhar, July 12
At a time when floods have brought misery for many Shahkot-based families, another tragedy struck a family from the Gidderpindi area.
As retired teacher Sohan Singh breathed his last, his family could not give him a proper farewell. As the cremation ground in the village had got inundated, his last rites were held along the roadside of the Jalandhar-Makhu road.
Family members said that deceased was aged and unwell for past few days. His grandson said: “It was not easy to arrange for cremation today. We could not even get dry wood to perform the last rites. We had to pour diesel over the woods to light them and ensure that the fire did not douse.”
