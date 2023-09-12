During exams, no child care leave for Punjab teachers

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 11

The School Education Department has issued an order prohibiting the child care leave (CCL) of teaching staff in the schools for the next 20 days. In a letter issued to all district education officers (DEOs) and school heads, the department has conveyed that the mid-term exams in the government schools have started on September 11 (Monday) and teachers are supposed to pay high attention on students during the exam period.

For this reason, no teaching staff in the schools will be allowed CCL during September month and no application from the teachers in which they want to avail this leave for the education or exam preparation of their own children need to be entertained in the department, reads the letter.

Sources in the department said many women teachers misuse the CCL to help their children prepare for exams.

#Faridkot