Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Chandigarh, June 6
Powerful dust storms followed by heavy rain disrupted life in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday night with electric poles, towers and trees uprooted in many areas.
The impact was seen in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Patiala and Ludhiana also where trees and poles were seen uprooted on the roads.
The thunderstorm disrupted the power supply to many areas in the state.
There was no power supply in Ludhiana's Ghumar Mandi and Civil Lines for over 8-10 hours and the voltage remained fluctuating.
On Wednesday, a 40-ft-high unipole split into two and damaged five vehicles in the parking lot of the Oxford Street, as storm and showers lashed the tricity. No one was injured
As a result, thousands of residents had a sleepless night in hot weather conditions. The weather agency has predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for Thursday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...