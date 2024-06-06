Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Powerful dust storms followed by heavy rain disrupted life in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday night with electric poles, towers and trees uprooted in many areas.

The impact was seen in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Patiala and Ludhiana also where trees and poles were seen uprooted on the roads.

A tree uprooted near YPS School in Mohali.

The thunderstorm disrupted the power supply to many areas in the state.

There was no power supply in Ludhiana's Ghumar Mandi and Civil Lines for over 8-10 hours and the voltage remained fluctuating.

On Wednesday, a 40-ft-high unipole split into two and damaged five vehicles in the parking lot of the Oxford Street, as storm and showers lashed the tricity. No one was injured

As a result, thousands of residents had a sleepless night in hot weather conditions. The weather agency has predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for Thursday.

