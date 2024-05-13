Dutch NGO joins hands with dairy farmers, signs pact

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 12

To make the farmers, milk producers of Moga district technically stronger and to make animal husbandry business more prosperous and profitable, district administration has steered in signing a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between farmer producer committees of the district and a non-governmental organisation from Netherlands. The expert of this NGO, PUM, John Van Den Berg came to Moga and met the district administration.

PUM is a Dutch NGO headquartered in The Hague. Over the past 45 years, PUM has collaborated with more than 40,000 businesses worldwide. PUM currently maintains an expert pool of 1,200 professionals who provide voluntary advice across more than 30 sectors of the economy. With a presence in over 30 countries, PUM undertakes about 1,500 projects annually, supported by a vast global network comprising 130 representatives.

It is an impact-driven organisation with knowledgeable, committed and entrepreneurial people. It works with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as entities that support them, said Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh.

He said that under the MoU, exchange of information and experience exchange would make animal husbandry business more prosperous and profitable. The farmers of district especially the women farmers will benefit a lot. A special contribution is being made by Grant Thornton India LLP under the HDFC Parivartan initiative to make this mission a success, said the DC.

John Van Den Berg, who is known for his perennial dairy experiments, said that under this agreement, the farmers will be informed about the development of dairy farming techniques, animal health care and proper use of required fodder.

Manpreet Singh, Managing Director, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, shared details about this agreement and expressed hope that it will start yielding very good results soon.

