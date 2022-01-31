Dy CM Sukhwinder Randhawa's admission on drugs proves AAP right: Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh, January 30
A senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema today welcomed the statement by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa in which he admitted that there was an alliance between politicians and drug smugglers in the state.
Cheema claimed, “AAP has been alleging for a long time that leaders of the successive ruling parties and ministers have joined hands with drug smugglers and providing protection to them. This is the reason that the drug menace is expanding its tentacles in the border state.” — TNS
