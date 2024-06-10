Dying khes, dhurrie craft documented by students

Sangrur, June 9
A group of students from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula, visited Balwar Rural India organisation, empowering over 20 artisans at Balwar village near Sangrur. The students lived there for five days to document the languishing khes and dhurrie craft of Punjab.
Dr Chhavi Goyal, assistant professor, NIFT Panchkula, said that on the basis of documentation, projects could be procured from GoI that would be helpful in providing employment, especially to rural women.
