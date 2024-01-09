e-booking for Kisan Bhawan

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat on Monday launched a web portal for the online booking of Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh and Kisan Haveli in Anandpur Sahib. Barsat said the renting of rooms in the guest houses helped the board earn an income of Rs 2.63 crore between April and December last year. TNS

Divyang youth robbed

Abohar: A disabled youth, identified as Deepu, was beaten up and robbed of Rs 1780 by an alleged addict near Thakur Abadi here on Sunday night. The suspect, identified as Prem Kumar of Arya Nagar, was nabbed by the police within an hour of the complaint. A case has been registered under Sections 379B and 323 of the IPC. OC

BJP appoints 31 office-bearers

Chandigarh: The state BJP on Sunday announced the appointment of in-charges of various party cells. As per the list released by the state party president, the BJP appointed conveners for 31 cells, including the trade cell, legal cell, intellectual cell, media cell, etc. TNS

Abohar girl brings laurels

Abohar: Rajanwali village resident Navreet Kaur, a student of DAV College of Education here, has created history by scoring the highest-ever marks in the BEd merit list of Panjab University. She secured 93.93 per cent marks in the revised merit list and is set to receive a gold medal from the varsity for her academic achievement. Officiating principal Vijay Grover congratulated Navreet for bringing laurels to the college.

