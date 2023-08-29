 e-library of college in Sangrur develops cracks ahead of unveiling : The Tribune India

  • e-library of college in Sangrur develops cracks ahead of unveiling

e-library of college in Sangrur develops cracks ahead of unveiling

Down ceiling of auditorium falls | Students flag use of substandard material

e-library of college in Sangrur develops cracks ahead of unveiling

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 28

Many questions are being raised on the quality of material used for constructing an auditorium and e-library at the Government Ranbir College, Sangrur.

Reason: The down ceiling of an auditorium fell while walls of e-library have developed cracks even before its inauguration.

Will not release payment

We have already written to the PWD for necessary action. Payment of library will be released after it passes quality check. Dr Sukhwinder Singh, Principal, Govt Ranbir College

As a result, the college authorities have stopped the release of payment and asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out the repair work at the earliest.

Raman Kalajhar, district chief, Punjab Students’ Union (Shaheed Randhawa), said, “The Punjab Government sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the construction of e-library and Rs 56 lakh for an auditorium. The library has developed cracks and the ceiling of the auditorium has fallen.”

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should order a high-level inquiry and take strict action against the officers concerned,” he said.

Students said if the repair work isn’t done immediately, then the building and down ceiling would suffer further damage.

Sandeep Kumar, a student of the college, said, “The state government should get the quality of material used in construction of the e-library and auditorium checked. We suspect that the contractor with connivance of officers used the poor-quality material.”

Another student, Gurpreet Singh, said in case the authorities fail to act, junior officers would definitely try to hush up the matter by repairing the damaged portions.

Dr Sukhwinder Singh, Principal, Government Ranbir College, Sangrur, said, “We have already written to the PWD for necessary action. The payment of library will be released after it passes quality check.”

