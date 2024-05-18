Each nominee has right to campaign: Top cop to farmers

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 17

In the wake of Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans facing difficulty in campaigning in the constituency, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla today held a meeting with cops in Moga.

While ensuring free and fair elections, Shukla appealed to farmers to protest in a democratic manner.

“No one will be allowed to take law in their hands. Every party and candidate has equal right to campaign,” he said.

On May 16, the Faridkot police had taken around 25 farm activists into the preventive custody as they tried to disrupt the canvassing of Hans Raj Hans at Bhilewala village of Faridkot.

On May 12, the police had arrested three farm leaders for threatening to damage the vehicles of Hans Raj Hans and his supporters if they dared to enter Sadiq sub-division of Faridkot.

Cops claimed that the protesters were taken into the custody to avoid any untoward incident. “No criminal case was registered against any arrested person,” said Faridkot SSP Harjit Singh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Faridkot #Hans Raj Hans #Moga