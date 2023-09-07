Earthmover, 6 tippers seized in raid at Ropar village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 6

The sealing of stone crushers as well as seizing a large number of earthmovers and tippers seems to be no deterrent for mining mafia in the district. Mining Department officials once again seized an earthmover along with six tippers when these were being used for illegal mining near Swarrah village during the wee hours today. Three of the seized tippers did not even have number plates.

According to officials concerned, when they reached the spot, the drivers of the machine as well as tippers fled, leaving behind the machine and vehicles.

During the past month, 19 tippers, five tractor trolleys, 10 poclain machines and five JCBs machines have been seized after these were found being used in illegal mining in Ropar district.

Finding illegal mining prevalent all over the district, Mining Department officials had sealed 36 stone crushers situated in Anandpur Sahib and Nangal area on August 31. While illegal mining was taking place near 10 of these, the remaining 26 failed to submit their records of material on time.

Before sealing the 36 stone crushers on August 26, four tippers and three poclain machines were found being used in illegal mining near two stone crushers in Khera Kalmot area. Also on August 25, a poclain machine fell in a water pit when it was being used for illegal mining in Swan river near a stone crusher located in Algran village.

The Mining Department also found fake receipts which were used by a stone crusher owner to pass illegally dug-up mining material as brought from Himachal Pradesh.

Mining Department XEN Harshant Kumar claimed that they have been conducting raids on people involved in illegal mining continuously and a total of 16 FIRs have been registered against the offenders.

#Illegal Mining #Ropar