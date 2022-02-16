EC: Act against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The Election Commission has requested Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take action as deemed necessary against Punjab State Information Commissioner .

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said two complaints were received against Anumit Singh Sodhi alleging that the latter in violation of the powers conferred upon him as the State Information Commissioner, was running an election campaign in favour of his father, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

The letter reads, “The video/pictures sent by the complainant do not leave any doubt that Anumit Singh Sodhi is taking part in the election campaign and undertaking political activity.”

“On the basis of the reports, facts, rules and provisions of the model code of conduct, the Commission has found that Anumit Singh Sodhi has violated the general provisions of the RTI Act and those of the poll code, issued by the Election Commission of India,” the letter states.

The EC has also written to the Secretary, State Information Commissioner, stating, “The Election Commission has desired that it may be brought to the notice of all the Information Commissioners to restrain them from campaigning in official vehicle, keeping in view Section 12 (6) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, and the Commission’s extant instructions on tours of members of various Commissions during the period of elections.” —

