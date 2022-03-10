EC bans victory processions after Punjab poll results

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 9

The Election Commission (EC) today said no victory processions would be allowed after the Punjab poll results tomorrow. In all, 117 counting centres have been set up at 66 locations in the state.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said the decision regarding the ban on victory processions was taken as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The aim was to observe Covid-safety norms, he added.

He said only two persons would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate, when he/she goes to receive the certificate of victory.

Three-tier security has been put in place with the deployment of 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at 117 counting centres. As many as 7,500 personnel would be deputed for counting in the state, the CEO added.

There would be a “pedestrian zone” of 100-m radius around every counting centre where no vehicle would be allowed to ply. To prevent the entry of unauthorised persons into counting centres, three-tier cordoning points would be set up, he added.

As per the ECI instructions, a maximum of 14 counting tables would be set up at each counting centre. Separate tables would be put in place for the counting of electronically transmitted postal ballots (ETPBs) issued to service voters and those on the election duty.

Section 144 has been imposed in all districts by the district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners, barring the gathering of people outside counting centres.

