Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

New Delhi, February 6
Further relaxing norms for campaigning in the five poll-bound states, the Election Commission today decided to do away with the absolute number restriction of 1,000 people in open ground for physical rallies. It allowed political parties and candidates to hold such events with 50 per cent of capacity of indoor space and 30 per cent outdoor. The poll panel, however, decided to extend the ban on roadshows, padyatras and cycle and vehicle rallies. The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canvassing remains 20 and the ban on campaign between 8 pm and 8 am also stays.
- Indoor public meetings allowed with 50% capacity and outdoor 30% capacity
- Ban on roadshows, cycle and vehicle rallies continues
- Maximum 20 persons allowed for door-to-door canvassing
The announcement followed the Commission’s meeting with the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to assess the Covid situation.
It is learnt that the Ministry informed the Election Commission that Covid cases were fast receding and the poll-bound states were contributing a small proportion of the total cases. “Many special observers have also sent their reports stating that the Covid situation has improved substantially,” an official said.
The Election Commission said open ground rallies would be held only in areas specifically designated by the district authorities and subject to compliance of all conditions of the SDMA.
