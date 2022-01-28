EC: Mandatory to disclose criminal antecedents, if any

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

Candidates as well as the political parties concerned will issue a declaration in the widely circulated newspapers in the locality and the electronic media about their antecedents, said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab. Wide publicity means it will be done at least thrice after filing of the papers, CEO Dr S Karuna Raju said adding that political parties would upload on its website the information pertaining to candidates having criminal antecedents.

He said it would be mandatory for political parties to upload on their website the detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases, including the nature of the offences and relevant particulars such as whether charges had been framed, the court, the case number, etc.) the reasons for the selection of candidates and also why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected. The reasons for selection would be with reference to the qualification, achievements and merit of the candidates and not mere “winnability” in the poll, he added. —