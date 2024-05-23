EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Election Commission of India on Thursday sought a report from Punjab Chief Secretary on the FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case.

During a review meeting, the poll body’s special observer for Lok Sabha election in Punjab asked the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) for a report from the Chief Secretary regarding the case.

The Punjab Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a factual report by Thursday evening, so that the commission may be apprised.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against 26 accused, including the Managing Editor of Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder S Hamdard and IAS officer Vinay Bublani, in the alleged case of misappropriation of funds in the construction of Rs 315 crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project at Kartarpur near Jalandhar.

The VB has arrested 15 people -- Ludhiana-based builder Deepak Singal and 14 officials of the PWD in connection with the case.

