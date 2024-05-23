EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

Chandigarh, May 23
The Election Commission of India on Thursday sought a report from Punjab Chief Secretary on the FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case.
During a review meeting, the poll body’s special observer for Lok Sabha election in Punjab asked the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) for a report from the Chief Secretary regarding the case.
The Punjab Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a factual report by Thursday evening, so that the commission may be apprised.
On Wednesday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against 26 accused, including the Managing Editor of Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder S Hamdard and IAS officer Vinay Bublani, in the alleged case of misappropriation of funds in the construction of Rs 315 crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project at Kartarpur near Jalandhar.
The VB has arrested 15 people -- Ludhiana-based builder Deepak Singal and 14 officials of the PWD in connection with the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in Punjab LIVE updates: 'They neither have leader nor intent', Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Patiala
Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...
Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home
Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...
Deve Gowda asks grandson Prajwal to return, face probe into sexual abuse allegations
The JD(S) supremo reiterates that his grandson should be giv...
Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case
The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...
EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’
Channi had remarked that the Poonch terror attack on May 4, ...