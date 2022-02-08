EC urged to review curbs on big rallies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Farmers’ political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) will release its manifesto on Tuesday. Senior morcha leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, would release the manifesto, said Prof Manjit Singh, chief spokesperson.

He said the “Iqrararnama”, a promise with the people, would be different from usual manifestos. He also urged the Election Commission to review the curbs imposed on holding big rallies in the state. He said the EC team should review the situation on a daily basis and not weekly, as was being done now, since new parties were adversely affected by these decisions.

The restrictions imposed on roadshows, bike and car rallies should be done away with. “When the universities and colleges have been opened, there’s no logic behind imposing curbs on holding public rallies and roadshows,” Rajewal said. —

