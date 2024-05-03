EC warns AAP, Akali Dal over poll code violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, in accordance with directives from the Election Commission of India, has issued warnings to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the elections.

The defiance by leaders AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Laljit Bhullar has been warned against the use of casteist remarks against his political opponents

A SAD leader had used a phrase ‘Delhi ke Dalal’ in a video against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Using children in an election rally of SAD president Sukhbir Badal has been deemed to be a violation of the MCC

Cabinet Minister and AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Laljit Bhullar has been warned against the use of casteist remarks against his political opponents, saying that it was the violation of the code of conduct. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran had submitted a report on the statements made by the minister against his political opponents, along with videos of the incident.

A SAD leader had used a phrase ‘Delhi ke Dalal’ in a video against Aam Aadmi Party state convener and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidates, which is in violation of the guidelines of the MCC. The Akali Dal later deleted the video. Furthermore, using of children in an election rally of SAD president Sukhbir Badal has been deemed to be the violation of the MCC.

The DC-cum-District Election Officer of Ludhiana also submitted a report that children were used during an election campaign. There are clear guidelines from the ECI that children should not be used in election rallies/campaigns. SAD has been warned and directed not to repeat such mistakes in future.

On the other hand, AAP has also been refrained from uploading posts/videos like ‘Unsacred Games of Punjab’. AAP has been warned for violating the Election Commission’s guidelines on the MCC and directed it not to repeat such a mistake in future and strictly follow the guidelines of the ECI in letter and spirits.

