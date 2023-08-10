ED arrests five in Punjab in money laundering case linked to drugs trafficking, extortion

New Delhi, August 10
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested five people after it carried out raids in various cities of Punjab in a money laundering case linked to alleged drugs trafficking, possession of illegal arms and ammunition and extortion, officials said on Thursday.
It has also seized Indian and foreign currency and fixed deposits worth about Rs 6.25 crore besides arms and ammunition after searches were conducted by its teams on August 8 at 17 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and SAS Nagar, Mohali, they said.
Anil Bhalla, his sons Akash Bhalla and Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan were arrested on Wednesday and they were produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday, the federal agency said in a statement.
The court sent the five to ED custody till August 17, it said.
The money laundering case stems from 21 FIRs filed by the Panchkula (Haryana) Police against Anil Bhalla and others on charges of their alleged involvement in illicit drug dealings, possessing illegal arms and ammunition and threatening people, and extortion.
“Highly incriminating material and digital devices related to the above mentioned organised crime, Indian and foreign currency and fixed deposit receipts valued at Rs 6.25 crore have been seized, apart from arms and ammunition,” the ED said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister
Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will...
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien
Bomb disposals expert have been dispatched to the spot
Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC's 'khooni khela'; Mamata Banerjee hits back
Banerjee urges PM to ‘behave’ and accused him of maligning t...
Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh
8 lakh more families to benefit under the scheme
Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to ra...