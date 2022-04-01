ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.07 crore of former Punjab Police SSP in money laundering case

New Delhi, April 1
Properties worth Rs 4.07 crore of a former Punjab Police SSP have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of a probe against him for alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the ED said on Friday.
The agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surjit Singh Grewal, attaching bank balances, agricultural lands, residential house and vehicles.
The Enforcement Directorate case against the police officer stems from an FIR filed against him by the Punjab vigilance bureau “for incurring excess expenditure above his known lawful sources of income.”
Probe found, the ED said in a statement, that Grewal “laundered the proceeds of crime totalling to Rs 4.07 crore and had purchased various immovable, movable properties in his name and in the name of family members and other persons known to them over and above the income earned by them”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan
Khan’s comments came a day after Pakistan summoned the Actin...
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out
'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...
India, Russia ministerial to sidestep dollar, increase trade
More and more transactions will be done using national curre...
Himachal Government withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions; stresses on use of masks
State Executive Committee asks district administration to re...