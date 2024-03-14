ED attaches properties of former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

New Delhi, March 14
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties to the tune of Rs 4.58 crore of Punjab Congress leader and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and his sons under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.
The ED investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) found that Dharamsot, during the period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, which includes his tenure as forest minister in Punjab, has acquired assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of his and his sons, the federal agency said in a statement.
The ED, Jalandhar, has provisionally attached various properties to the tune of Rs 4.58 crore of Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on March 13, 2024, which are owned by him and his sons, under the provisions of the PMLA, it said.
The attachment includes four immovable properties consisting of two residential plots, one constructed residential house and one residential flat in Punjab along with immovable and movable properties, including bank balances and investments in mutual funds.
The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
During the investigation conducted by the ED, it was found that Dharamsot has acquired disproportionate assets through the proceeds of crime relating to the scheduled offences to the tune of Rs 6.34 crore.
Further investigation is under progress, the ED said.
