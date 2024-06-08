ED opposes interim bail plea of MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 7

Asserting that a prima facie case was made out against him, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday opposed before the Supreme Court Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra’s petition against his arrest as well as his application for interim bail in a money laundering case.

“It is clear that a prima facie case is being made out against the petitioner herein and also clearly brings out the nature and extent of his influence and his attempt to approach courts with unclean hands,” the ED said in an affidavit filed in response to his petition, challenging his arrest on money laundering charges.

“The petitioner was not in custody today pursuant to the arrest but pursuant to independent remand orders which have sent him to judicial custody,” the ED told the top court, opposing Singh’s petition, challenging his arrest.

Responding to Singh’s petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s May 24 order dismissing his plea challenging his arrest, the ED asserted that there was no illegality in his arrest. A Vacation Bench posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court