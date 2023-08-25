ED raids Ashu’s premises in laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches on the premises of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his aides in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, officials said.

According to officials, the searches were carried out around 20 locations, including the premises of some of his associates like former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Subramanian and former municipal councillor Sunny Bhalla.

Many officers connected have also been facing allegations of receiving kickbacks in food procurement and transportation when Ashu was the minister.

#Bharat Bhushan Ashu #Congress #Enforcement Directorate