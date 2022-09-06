ED raids Panchkula house of Punjab Excise Officer in Delhi excise policy case

Chandigarh, September 6
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the Panchkula house of Punjab Excise Officer Naresh Dubey.
The house is situated in Sector 8 in Haryana’s Panchkula.
The raid is reportedly related to the Delhi Excise Policy.
