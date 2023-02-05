ED recovers 2-kg heroin, weapons in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

Over 16 kg of narcotics, including 2.2 kg of heroin, two rifles and three pistols were recovered during raids on the properties of three alleged drug peddlers in Tarn Taran as part of a money laundering probe into a drug trafficking case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said today.

The raids were conducted on Friday at 10 locations linked to alleged smugglers Skattar Singh, alias Laddi, who has been arrested, Gajan Singh and Makhan Singh, their family members and associates.

In a statement, the ED said around 2.2 kg of heroin was confiscated from the residence of Skattar and his family at Sheron village. The agency officials said they also recovered 13.98 kg of narcotic substance from his shop M/s Baba Sidana Trading Company at Naushera Pannuan. The contraband was later handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau. “A rifle and two pistols were also seized from Skattar’s house while a rifle and a pistol, along with bullets, were recovered from the residence of his brother Makhan. These were handed over to the Tarn Taran police for further investigation,” said the ED.

The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following the questioning of Makhan’s son Hardev Singh, alias Rambo, and his alleged associates, who were arrested by the Punjab Police in 2018, along with 4 kg of heroin. Rambo is currently lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail.