ED seeks records pertaining to dismissed cops Raj Jit, Inderjit

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, May 30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Punjab Police and the Vigilance Bureau to submit all the FIRs and records pertaining to dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh and Inspector (Own Rank Pay) Inderjit Singh.
In order to dig deeper into the alleged police-drug mafia nexus, the ED has also sought all the probe reports submitted in 2018 by a three-member SIT headed by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya (since retired).
Sources said the ED may register a case to probe money laundering angle. Sources pointed out that the ED was interested to ascertain the source of drug money allegedly used by the dismissed cops in buying properties or other valuables.
The ED has specifically asked for records pertaining to the movable and immovable assets owned by Raj Jit and Inderjit.
The ED has come knocking at the Punjab Police’s door after the latter failed to arrest Raj Jit despite being named in three different FIRs.
The Special Task Force (STF) had named Inderjit in a drug recovery case in June 2017. In April, Raj Jit was booked by the STF under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for extortion. He was accused of favouring Inderjit through special postings and promotions. He was also accused of extorting money from innocent persons by framing them in smuggling cases.
The Vigilance Bureau has also registered a case against Raj Jit for allegedly owning disproportionate assets.
Police-drug mafia nexus
- The ED has also sought all the reports submitted in 2018 by a three-member SIT headed by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya (since retired)
- Sources said the ED wanted to ascertain the source of drug money allegedly used by the duo in buying properties and other valuables
- The ED has come knocking at the Punjab Police’s door after the latter failed to arrest Raj Jit despite being named in three different FIRs
