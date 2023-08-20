Edu Minister Bains bitten by snake on visit to flood-hit area

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 19

Anandpur Sahib MLA and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was bitten by a snake during a visit to flood-affected areas on August 15 in his Assembly constituency. According to the minister, who himself shared the information through X (formerly known as Twitter), he was doing well now after treatment.

Though the minister could not be contacted, persons close to him said that he came to know about the snake bite a day after the incident when he started feeling unwell. Later, he was taken to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Bains was busy in monitoring rescue work in his constituency on August 15 till late night. According to sources, he started having body aches the next day. However, late in evening his condition started deteriorating and he was taken to the PGI where doctors noticed a snake bite on his foot.

