Punjab School Education Board chairman Prof Yograj resigns 6 months before end of his tenure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The Chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, Prof Yograj, has resigned from his post six months before the end of his three-year tenure. He was appointed in July 2020.

The government has accepted the resignation and started a process for appointment of a new chairman. According to a notification issued on Tuesday by the government, a committee had been constituted to appoint a new chairman. The entire process will be completed within in a month.

#Punjab School Education Board